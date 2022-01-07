Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.95

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.95 and last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.