LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.81 Million

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post sales of $248.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.00 million and the highest is $250.61 million. LendingClub reported sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $805.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.00 million to $806.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,586. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,710 shares of company stock valued at $398,039 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 16.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

