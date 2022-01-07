Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading Down 0.1%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79. 975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at $978,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at $978,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at $3,911,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

