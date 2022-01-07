Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report $677.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

LBRT stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.87.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,769,795 shares of company stock valued at $112,807,614. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

