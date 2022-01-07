Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.55 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

LNC opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

