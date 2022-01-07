Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SENS opened at $2.68 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

