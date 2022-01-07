Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

LNC stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

