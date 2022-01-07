Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Societe Generale

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $338.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Linde has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average is $313.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.