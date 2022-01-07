Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $143.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.75 million. Lindsay reported sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $648.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.72 million to $665.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $678.68 million, with estimates ranging from $662.25 million to $695.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lindsay by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lindsay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNN opened at $138.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.