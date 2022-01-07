Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $123.68 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 41.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

