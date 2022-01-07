Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LNN opened at $138.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $179.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lindsay by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

