Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

