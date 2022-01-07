Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Livent has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 26.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $153,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

