loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

LDI opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. Equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

