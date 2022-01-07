Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.00.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L opened at C$103.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$105.15.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$577,541.67. Insiders sold 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893 over the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.