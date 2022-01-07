Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 629.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%.

In other news, Director Rock Soffer bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $71,610.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Longeveron by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

