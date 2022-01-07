Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 46,534 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

