Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 182,759 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $298,280,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

