Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $8,939,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $540,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 109.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 185.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 11.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of APPS opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

