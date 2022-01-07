Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,387 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

