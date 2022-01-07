LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.88 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

