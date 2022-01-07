Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

LCID stock opened at 38.22 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 10.00 and a twelve month high of 64.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 43.16.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

