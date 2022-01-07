Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $107.05

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.05, but opened at $103.85. Lumentum shares last traded at $107.39, with a volume of 692 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

