Luna Coin Price Hits $0.0085 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Luna Coin has a market cap of $14,492.48 and $692.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00171369 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.