Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Up 33.5% in December

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,511,600 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 4,876,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.