Luxfer Holdings PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $542.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Luxfer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

