LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.38. 30,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $82.48.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.