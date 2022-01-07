M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.11% of M/I Homes worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 123,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

