M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Head to Head Analysis

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.18 -$40.15 million $1.64 15.71

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.56%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A EchoStar 7.56% 1.39% 0.75%

Summary

EchoStar beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

