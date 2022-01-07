Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,133,725 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,133,725 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.85% of SSR Mining worth $56,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.