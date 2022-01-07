Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 832,397 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 961,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 832,397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $50,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

