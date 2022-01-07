MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 363,769 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $15.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 182.15 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

