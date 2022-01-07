Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

