Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Down 64.5% in December

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the November 30th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OPA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

