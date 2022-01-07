Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 2,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

About Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

