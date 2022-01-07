Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

