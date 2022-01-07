Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,167 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New comprises about 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 340,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 37.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 333.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

