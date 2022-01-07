Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

