Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

DFUS stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

