Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 2,405 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

