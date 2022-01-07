Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.36

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.36 and traded as high as C$29.25. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$28.75, with a volume of 160,140 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

