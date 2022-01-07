Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FINM remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

