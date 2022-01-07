Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.87

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 25184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

