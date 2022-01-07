Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $168.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $166.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.