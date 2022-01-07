Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

