MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MasTec have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from its substantial presence in the telecommunications market, which includes significant 5G build out capabilities, exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage. With the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure, including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the infrastructure spending for 2022 despite uncertain market conditions. A strong backlog level provides it with solid visibility for growth in 2022 and beyond. However, earnings declined 1.1% from the year-ago period in the third-quarter 2021 due to lower margins across businesses (except Electrical Transmission). COVID-related disruptions and volatility in the energy market are persistent concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MTZ stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

