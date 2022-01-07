Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,007,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.40.

NYSE MA traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $367.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,271. The firm has a market cap of $360.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

