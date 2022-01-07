Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.19. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

