Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CVE MMX traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

