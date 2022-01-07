Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) shares rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 4,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

